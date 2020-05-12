Mostly cloudy
5/12/20

By H. Randolph Holder

Let’s take our minds off of COVID-19 for a minute and refocus on Adam Schiff’s antics in Congress. After crying “Cover-up” re the Trump campaign of four years ago and, despite a bipartisan unanimous vote of a committee, he still will not release declassified transcripts of secret interviews with Obama Cabinet members Susan Rice and Samantha Powers; nor those of Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and other Trump campaign advisors. Could it be that it’s because those transcripts ALSO show that there is no “there, there” when it comes to Russian collusion?

Back to Something To Think About Archive

