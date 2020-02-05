Ballots Hitting Mailboxes Ahead Of Primary Election

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local election officials have mailed ballots and commenced early voting ahead of the March 3 Primary Election.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista says all registered voters are receiving a ballot in the mail this year, as part of a recent transition to a “voter’s choice” model (there was no need to re-register). The ballots were mailed on Monday and should arrive within about 3-5 days.

New this year, is a tool to track your ballot as it goes through the system and is eventually processed and counted. Click here for more information about the program being overseen by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

If you want to vote by machine instead of mail:

The Tuolumne County elections office at 2 South Green Street in Sonora is now open for early voting.

There will no longer be traditional polling sites on Election Day. Those not wishing to drop the ballot in the mailbox, and use a traditional voting machine, can stop by one of the new vote centers. In addition to the main election’s office in Sonora, vote centers will be open on February 22 through Election Day at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and at the Wilson Realty Building in Jamestown. Starting on February 29 and continuing through Election Day, vote centers will be open at the Groveland Library and Twain Harte Bible Church. Click here to find all the details about hours. There are also numerous ballot drop-off locations mentioned in the link.

Calaveras County is similarly moving to an all-mail system, with the addition of vote centers. Click here to find the various details and locations.