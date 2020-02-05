Tuolumne County Arts Remains Active During The Winter

Tuolumne County Arts View Photo

Winter is not slowing down activity at Tuolumne County Arts.

Laurie Lehmann, Vice President of the Tuolumne County Arts Board of Directors was KVML’s “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Yesterday, before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Lehmann introduced the new Interim Executive Director of Tuolumne County Arts, Laurie Livingston.

“I’ve been in the arts my whole life,” said Livingston. “I’m excited about this new position and am hitting the ground running.”

Livingston is a native Californian and has lived in Tuolumne County for the past decade. Livingston’s background is in animation and digital work and she has worked on websites for numerous companies and organizations.

The month of February is National Arts Month, so this month Tuolumne County Arts will be dedicated to holding a Membership Drive. This will help cover operating costs. There are several categories including individual memberships, recurring memberships, artist memberships, business sponsors and others.

A few of the upcoming events include “Poetry Out Loud” which consists of students from Sonora High School and Summerville High School. It will take place during 2nd Saturday Art Night, from 4 to 7 PM inside of the Rose Room at the Historic Sonora Inn. The public is invited to come watch and support the students.

Another popular upcoming event is the 33rd Annual InFocus Photography Competition & Sale exhibition. It will be held at Angelo’s Hall in Columbia State Historic Park on Sunday, March 8 through Sunday, March 22nd. All images are for sale beginning the opening night reception and awards ceremony (which is March 8th at 5:00 pm). There will be a Sale Day on March 21st, when images that haven’t been sold can be purchased for a 25% discount. The gallery hours will be open each day noon-5:30 pm and on the final day March 22nd noon – 3:00 pm.

For information on everything mentioned above, log on to the Tuolumne County Arts website at mytuolmnecountyarts.org

The Arts office is located at the corner of Washington and Stockton in downtown Sonora at 160 S. Washington St. It is a part of the building that contains the Sonora Inn. There is also a new telephone number. It is 209-770-9819.

