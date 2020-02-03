Tuolumne Supervisors Will Hear Update On NDRC Grant Projects

Groveland Community Resilience Center Proposal View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will further review the planned National Disaster Resiliency Competition projects at Tuesday’s meeting.

The county was picked in 2017 to receive $70-million in resiliency funding following the 2013 Rim Fire. We reported two weeks ago that there are some concerns about whether the construction of a biomass facility and two resilience centers can be completed prior to a 2022 deadline. County staff will provide the latest updated information and further discussion will occur about the plan moving forward.

There will also be a public hearing about a proposal from the company Alderman Logging to open a green waste operation at 17180 Alderman Road. The supervisors will decide whether to issue a Conditional Use Permit for the project.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.