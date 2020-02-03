Kirk: Opt-Out of Commercial Marijuana

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog detailing his opposition to the idea of allowing commercial marijuana sales in the county.

Tuolumne County currently outlaws commercial cultivation and dispensaries within the unincorporated areas (the City of Sonora has its own rules being a separate incorporated jurisdiction).

In the blog he argues, “Let’s not rush into this mess. Let’s be patient, use our resources wisely and keep Tuolumne County a family-friendly place to live.”

We reported on January 21st that numerous cannabis supporters made their displeasure known to the supervisors about the pace of addressing the issue of commercial cultivation. The topic of marijuana rules and regulations also came up at a recent candidates’ forum.

You can find Supervisor Kirk’s blog by clicking here.