Cold Nights Will Continue Through Wednesday

Winter In Yosemite View Photo

A cold air mass will linger over the area through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in the Northern San Joaquin Valley will drop to around the upper twenties to low thirties.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mother Lode will see lows in the upper twenties.

Low temperatures this morning in the Sierra Nevada range from the single digits to the teens. On Tuesday morning, the low temperatures in the will range from the single digits to the twenties.

The high temperatures through Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada will range from the thirties to the low fifties. The Central Valley will see highs ranging from the low fifties to mid sixties.

Breezy winds will continue at times, becoming gusty this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The wind gusts will range from twenty to thirty mph in the Central Valley. Thirty to forty mph winds are likely over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Cold temperatures could injure sensitive outdoor plants. Winds combined with cold temperatures in the mountains could affect outdoor recreation activities.