February Roadwork On Highway 120

Intersection Of New Priest Grade and Old Priest Grade View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne County.

On Highway 120 just under five miles from Moccasin Road to Old Pries Grade Road, traffic will be restricted to one-way for highway construction work. The work is scheduled between 8:30 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday. No other details about the work are available.

As detailed here a new Tuolumne County Public Works policy will stop travelers from taking Old Priest Grade in the Groveland area when bad weather creates safety hazards. Up-to-date weather information featured in our weather pages here.

Caltrans has not released scheduled roadwork in Calaveras for this week.