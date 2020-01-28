Borgeas Calls For CEQA Reform

Senator Andreas Borgeas View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog arguing the need to reform the California Environmental Quality Act.

He says that CEQA has primarily morphed into a legal weapon for lawyers and activists to stall development projects. He notes that there is a heightened need to pass legislation due to the state’s affordable housing crisis.

Borgeas writes about the history of CEQA, and recent attempts to reform it, in the blog which can be located here.

