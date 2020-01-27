Lockdown At Calaveras High

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County sheriff’s officials report a brief lockdown of a local high school before noontime.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, deputies were involved in a foot pursuit towards the high school and for public safety reasons school officials locked the school down for about 20 minutes beginning around 11:25 a.m.

Stark adds that the subject, 52-year-old Darren Dowling of San Andreas, was eventually arrested about 30 yards from school property and that two deputies received minor injuries as a result of Dowling actively resisting arrest and kicking them.

There’s not yet official information available as to what led to the foot chase and what additional charges besides resisting officers Dowling might be facing.