Snow Slows Dead Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras County

County's marking designating dead trees within the Butte Fire burn scar View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Old Man Winter is not helping hazardous tree removal efforts in Calaveras County as when snow falls the roar of chain saws is halted.

The county’s Tree Mortality Task Force updates that while Project 25, located between Arnold and Murphys is underway future storms could impact the work to eliminate dead trees that are hazardous to infrastructure. They add that affected property owners have been notified.

Already due to the recent storms, Project 26, located between Skyhigh Ranch and the county line is on hold until the spring thanks to a blanket of snow making the area inaccessible for safe operations.

Two other projects slated to begin late this month are in the West Point-Wilseyville-Railroad Flat area. Projects 9 and 27 respectively, will hopefully begin operations and proceed uninterrupted, say county officials with fingers crossed. Property owners who are in any of these projects can contact the Tree Mortality Program Manager, Dr. Richard Harris, with any questions about scheduling at (707) 685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com.

Currently, there are three future projects in the works; all at different stages of planning, according to task force officials. One close to being given the green light is Project 29, extending from Blue Lake Springs to Angels Camp. Trees are currently being marked and removal bids are expected shortly. Two others that are also likely to be pushed to this spring are Project 28 on Forest Service parcels intersecting county roads and Project 30, located in Big Trees Village. Both are in the higher elevations.