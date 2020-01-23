SmartWater Burglary Fighting Kits A Hit In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – A new investigative tool being offered to the public by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office to help deputies track down burglars and their loot is a hit.

As reported here last month, the sheriff’s office announced it would be making available SmartWater kits, which include a marking device, like a marker, and a liquid that is invisible, colorless and odorless used to mark items. The liquid has millions of unique formulas available that used with an ultraviolet (UV) light only available to Law Enforcement can be used to trace items back to a home or business owner.

Last Thursday at 8 a.m., the office posted on social media that free kits were available, which according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark brought this response, “In about four and a half hours the free kits were exhausted.”

And the calls have not stopped coming from interested parties want to get the kits, which can now be purchased, while supplies last, for $42.50 by using a promotional code that can be obtained by calling Sgt. Stark at 209-754-6783. Once bought, the kit must be registered with the office to activate the tracking ability. Sgt. Stark notes that already an additional 30 kits have been sold, stating, “I’m happy to see the program has such interest in the county. It’s got a tremendous ability to reduce crime and return the property to the property owners.”

Another way the office is working to deter crimes is by having the UV lights available at the Calaveras County Jail. Sgt. Stark explains, “Every person booked into the jail will be screened to see if they have any of the traceable liquid on them. Then we’ll also have an informational video playing once a week inside each of the individual cells reminding them that this product is in the county and we are using it.”