Paid Pre-Apprenticeships Open To Applicants Through Feb. 7

Tuolumne Community Collaborative Photo of Pre-Appreenticeship Training Grads View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Mother Lode collaborative is offering a seven-week program paying local residents to train for construction jobs.

Through the pre-apprenticeship training program, residents can learn basic construction skills and earn multiple industry-recognized certificates. Applicants are now being sought for the next program cycle, which begins Feb. 28. Program organizers say women are highly encouraged to apply and that this is the fifth time the program has been offered.

The collaborative’s goal is to prepare individuals to enter the construction trades for work in the public and private construction industry. Ultimately, the partners are hoping to help develop a skilled union workforce that can continue to rebuild aging regional infrastructure such as for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

Organizers point to impressive program completion statistics, sharing that within three months of completing the program, over two-thirds of the graduates received construction placements and 85 percent found related jobs.

The training is made possible through a partnership involving the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, San Joaquin County Office of Education, Greater Valley Conservation Corps, Habitat for Humanity, Tuolumne County Probation Department, Mother Lode Job Training, Northern California Carpenters Training Center, Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Council, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, and other local community groups.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 7. For more information and applications, contact Julia Stephens, the project coordinator at 209 401-1966 or email jstephens@sjcoe.net.