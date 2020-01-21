Hotel Construction Among Copper Valley Plans Rolling Forward

Courthouse at Square at Copper Valley renovation into a hotel Jan 2020 View Photos

Copperopolis, CA – Stirrings that began just over a year ago under new ownership are simmering in and around the town square in Copperopolis.

Copper Valley LLC, which back in November of 2018 formally acquired a portfolio of properties formerly owned by developers Castle & Cooke, as reported here, broadly outlined plans to roll out a series of improvements before tackling their own development projects.

To date, the new owners have recast the golf resort formerly known as Saddle Creek to become The Golf Club at Copper Valley, bringing on Troon management to run it, and similarly renamed the residential community and town square in keeping with the Copper Valley or CV brand.

Within The Square at Copper Valley renovations have begun to convert the first floor of its landmark clock tower building into a hotel that will reportedly contain over two dozen rooms.

Dignity Health-Mark Twain Medical Center has also shared plans to relocate and expand its Copperopolis medical offices that are now located in Lake Tulloch Plaza. Hospital officials anticipate their new facility, which will be located a few doors down from The Tipsy Frog, might be ready to open sometime in June.

Formerly known as the coffee shop Roasters, Baldi’s Copper Valley Café has become the third eatery onsite to serve dinner, joining Gold Dust Pizza and Griff’s BBQ. It is being managed by Craig Baldi, the operator at Drifters restaurant at Lake Tulloch’s Drifters Cove Marina.

As far as housing goes, two more single-family housing developments are in the works; Copper Crest by DeNova Homes featuring 1,422 to 1,490 square foot homes in the $300K range; also Quail Creek with five model residences just breaking ground within the golf resort that are sized between 2,200 to 2,600 square feet although no pricing is yet available.

In the coming months, the owners indicate they will be moving forward with plans for condos and a warehouse district within The Square at Copper Valley footprint for which zoning a broad range of codes were approved under the previous ownership.