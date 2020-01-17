Mostly sunny
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deadly Avalanche At Northern California Ski Area

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Placer County Sheriff's Office

Placer County Sheriff's Office

Photo Icon View Photo

Placer County, CA — Rescue officials are on the scene of an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported during the 11 o’clock hour that deputies were responding to the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort to help search for “several unaccounted victims.” Shortly after noontime, the sheriff’s office updated that there is “one fatality and one serious injury confirmed.” The avalanche occurred near the Subway ski run. Alpine Meadows is located near Lake Tahoe. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its rescue efforts this afternoon.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      School Alert