Deadly Avalanche At Northern California Ski Area

Placer County, CA — Rescue officials are on the scene of an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported during the 11 o’clock hour that deputies were responding to the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort to help search for “several unaccounted victims.” Shortly after noontime, the sheriff’s office updated that there is “one fatality and one serious injury confirmed.” The avalanche occurred near the Subway ski run. Alpine Meadows is located near Lake Tahoe. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its rescue efforts this afternoon.