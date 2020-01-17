Caltrans Assisting With Chains Required

Caltrans mobile chain control station View Photos

Sonora, CA — With a new winter storm moving into the Mother Lode before the long Martin Luther King holiday weekend, Caltrans is deploying a new force to help travelers with those hard to put on chains.

Four new campers for chain control operations are in place in Caltrans District 10 to service routes 88, 4 and 108 during storm events. Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford details, “The goal is to bring a standardized chain control program to better serve the needs of the traveling public and our staff.”

Motorists will be able to clearly see the mobile chain control stations as they will be well lit and have signage to direct traffic. The stations will also provide shelter for those that just take a break from the nerve-racking conditions or do not want to risk driving until the wicked weather subsides.

With elevations above 8000 feet on these Mountain Passes encompassed by District 10, these routes are impacted by heavy snowfall and adverse driving conditions during snow events. Alford adds, “As traffic volumes continue to rise, District 10 has identified the need to increase our chain control operations to add additional safety elements to our snow removal activities.”