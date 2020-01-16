Wicked Weather Closes Busy Roadway

Road Closed at top of Old Priest Grade View Photo

Groveland, CA — Travelers will have to bypass Old Priest Grade in the Groveland area today due to hazardous weather concerns forcing its closure.

Tuolumne County Public Works official advise that due to the blustery weather conditions that roadway has been shut down. As reported here on Tuesday, a new policy regarding closing that stretch when bad weather creates safety hazards went into effect that same day.

The policy outlines and lists the guidelines to be followed along with the criteria that must be met in determining the opening and closing of the roadway. One of those is when chilly temps ice over the roadway or flooding and debris block it.

The road will remain closed until further notice, which will come at the discretion of the Road Superintendent according to the new policy. The alternative route for motorists is to take Highway 120/New Priest Grade. Further details on the policy are up on mml.com.