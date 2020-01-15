California Looking To Revamp Bottle And Can Recycling Program

Sacramento, CA — Citing that about half of the state’s recycling centers have closed in recent years, a California Senate committee will review a proposal to require beverage distributors to take back their own cans and bottles.

State’s like Oregon and Michigan currently have the requirement, and many stores there have responded by adding “reverse vending machines” that allow costumers to place empty cans and bottles into and they in turn receive cash or store credit. California is one of 10 states that require consumers to pay a deposit on bottles and cans which can be redeemed.

The end goal of the proposal is to make it easier for customers to return recyclables, rather than toss them in the trash. The Associated Press reports the proposal is receiving some early opposition from groups like the California Beer and Beverage Distributors and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. Proponents cite Oregon as an example of where redemption rates are increasing while many other states, like California, are seeing a decline.