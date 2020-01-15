Agencies’ Answers To Grand Jury Inquiries Now Online

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Responses from elected officials and governing boards to the 2018-19 Calaveras County Grand Jury report are now all online, accessible with a few mouseclicks.

Every year, a 19-member Grand Jury is impaneled consisting of county citizens, who effectively become officers of the court, functioning as an independent body under the guidance of a Superior Court Judge.

The 2019-2020 Grand Jury recently announced that all the components of the 2018-19 Grand Jury’s report and responses were posted on the county’s website and accessible by clicking here.

“This gives the citizens of Calaveras County the opportunity to examine the responses that government entities gave to the recommendations,” explained Foreman Larry Abernathy.

While required under the state penal code to investigate the public prisons and jails, the body itself makes the decision what other county agencies or services to investigate in order that the best interests of all citizens are being adequately served.

Along with Law and Justice, the 2018-19 report focused on the county’s Animal Control Services, Audit and Finance, Code Compliance, College Districts, Education Support and Services for Homeless Students, and the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District.

Among the Grand Jury’s more controversial recommendations made in the report, was for the county to pull out of the San Joaquin Delta Community College District (SJDCCD) since it never built a Foothills campus or college learning center despite such a facility being listed among Measure L Bond authorized projects.

The district, in its response, maintained that the measure also stated that in the event of an unexpected slowdown in development or student enrollment certain projects might be delayed or not completed.

Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) officials and the Board of Supervisors disagreed with that course of action, citing a need to enhance higher education opportunities and partnerships to that end. CCOE specifically pointed out it and SJDCCD were exploring the establishment of virtual CTE and Workforce Development virtual education locations within the county.

View all the report findings, recommendations and the responses from the various concerned agencies by clicking here.