Sonora Board To Hear Wildcat Ranch Presentation

Sonora, CA –Future plans for Wildcat Ranch is on Tuesday’s Sonora High Trustees’ meeting agenda.

According to the meeting documents it is among three presentations the Sonora Union High School District board will hear from ag teacher Stacy Ingalls and local architect Cooper Kessel.

Discussion items slated concern safe crossing for students and staff at the intersection of School Street and Highway 49, a request for proposals for a facilities master plan, and the formation of several board advisory committees.

The trustees will also hear about a new course of study, AP Environmental Science, for which the goal is to provide students with scientific learning about interrelationships in the natural world to help them identify, analyze and develop solutions for environmental issues.

Tuesday’s meeting at 6 p.m. follows a 5:30 p.m. closed session in the first-floor conference room (100 School Street). Among the potential items slated for discussion is possible litigation still unresolved relating to the district’s attempted sale of Wildcat Ranch last year to the nonprofit Park Foundation.