Tuolumne County Officials Seek Public Input In 2020 Survey

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County residents and visitors are being asked to answer an online eight-question survey that will help guide the priorities and services of local government this year.

The Annual Community Survey, now available to access online, was designed as a timely way for interested members of the public to efficiently share their opinions for the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to consider as it begins planning goals and priorities for 2020.

Survey takers are queried whether they are a full or part-time resident or a visitor and if a resident, which district they live in.

One of the questions is geared to rate the county on how “great” it is as a place to work, operate a business, visit, live, raise a family and/or retire. Responders are also queried to rate how on-target the supervisors’ chosen priorities last year were.

Also listed are over a dozen potential areas of improvement for helping make the county a safer, healthier and more productive community from which survey takers are asked to pick and/or offer other their own alternative. There is additionally a data field where folks can type in what they think is the single most important issue that the county needs to focus.

Responses are being accepted through Feb. 13 after which results will be compiled into a report that will be presented to the supervisors at their March 17 meeting.

The survey, which can be completed within just a few minutes, is available to take by clicking here.