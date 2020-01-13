Mostly sunny
Feds May Bill Wildfire Victims For Settlement Money

By B.J. Hansen
If PG&E’s debt is not resolved with the federal government, wildfire victims could receive a bill.

The Associated Press reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is requesting reimbursement from PG&E in the amount of $4-billion to cover the response costs of recent wildfires.

If FEMA does not receive the money, it is prepared to ask individual victims for reimbursement, but only if the settlement money received duplicates funds already paid by the federal government.

The specific fires are from 2015, 2017 and 2018, and includes the Butte Fire in Calaveras and Amador counties.

A US Bankruptcy Judge is expected to further review the matter next month.

PG&E is planning to spend around $13.5-billion settling claims related to the fires.

