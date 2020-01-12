Snow Is Likely Coming To The Mother Lode

Stockton Road into Sonora View Photo

A series of three storms is expected to bring snow over the Sierra Nevada and into the Mother Lode’s foothills next week. The strongest storm will be Wednesday night into early Friday.

First, snow is expected to start falling over the mountains of Shasta County by Sunday morning, reaching the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada by Sunday afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected Sunday night.

Total snow accumulations of three to eight inches are forecast. Plan on slippery road conditions and possible chain controls in the Sierra Nevada.

The next storm system arrives Monday night and will continue into Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Monday night.

Total snow accumulations of half-a-foot to one foot is forecast. Again, plan on slippery road conditions, chain controls and delays in the Sierra Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, the third and strongest of the series of storms arrives Wednesday night and continues into early Friday. Early estimates suggest two to three feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Make note that this third cold storm should have the snow levels beginning around the 1,000 to 2,000 foot elevation. Yes, that means that this will bring winter driving conditions down into the Mother Lode. This third storm will also bring a significant amount of rain to the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

Periods of snow in the Mother Lode may cause travel difficulties Thursday and Friday. Be prepared for snow covered roads, limited visibilities and use caution while driving.