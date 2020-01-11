Dozen Hit With Mystery Illness After Yosemite Visit

Ahwanhee Hotel...or Majestic Yosemite Hotel View Photo

Yosemite, CA – A Dozen visitors to Yosemite National Park fell sick this month from a mystery illness.

Federal health officials are inspecting the park’s food service areas, including the Majestic Yosemite Hotel or better known as the Ahwanhee Hotel. The National Park Service and the U.S. Public Health Service launched an investigation after employees and visitors reported the problems, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Most were stricken with stomach issues. Federal officials reveal that currently, they have not identified the illness or the origin of the outbreak. Park officials gave this update on the condition of those who got sick, advising that they are getting better or already recovered.