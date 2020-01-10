Sunny
TUD Leaders Will Speak About 2020 Priorities

By B.J. Hansen
Erik Johnson and Ed Pattison

Sonora, CA — Leaders with the Tuolumne Utilities District will speak about issues like the plan to dredge Phoenix Lake, ways to streamline infrastructure, and the hope of acquiring water rights.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature TUD General Manager Ed Pattison and District Engineer Erik Johnson. They will also look back at some of the highlights of 2019 and goals for 2020. There will also be a discussion about state mandates coming in the years ahead and the potential impact on water customers.

