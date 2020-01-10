Second Weekend In January Events

Several events are planned for the second weekend in the Mother Lode area.

The 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora is this Saturday. The event is presented by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce from 5pm to 8pm at various businesses in Downtown Sonora.

In Copperopolis on Saturday enjoy the 32nd Annual “First Taste of the Year” Wine Tasting from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Copperopolis Armory.

The Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church is offering a two-day free health clinic with dental, medical, and vision services. The event is first-come, first-served, no insurance or identification is required. Details are here.

Sunday is the first of the Ovations Performing Arts Series takes place at the Dr. Elliot A. Smart Performance Arts Center, at Bret Harte High School, in Angels Camp. The list of performers is in the Newsmaker of the day with Kathy Mazzaferro, the Executive Director for the Calaveras County Arts Council, in the news story here.

Keep saving your polystyrene (styrofoam) the Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will once again be collecting it, the details are here. Next Monday, January 21st is Martin Luther King Jr. Day with various schools, most banks, government offices and the U.S. Postal Service, closed. On Sunday January 20th is the annual Martin Luther King Birthday Celebration.