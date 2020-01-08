John McCutcheon Concert In Angels Camp

Bret Harte Theater View Photo

Grammy-nominated folk musician John McCutcheon will be performing in Angels Camp this Thursday January 9th.

Katherine Evatt, President of the Foothill Conservancy Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The McCutcheon concert will benefit the Foothill Conservancy, which is celebrating their 30th Anniversary.

Foothill Conservancy is a membership based, nonprofit conservation organization launched by Amador and Calaveras County residents in 1989. They work primarily in our subregion, and participate in regional groups working on watershed health, water supply, public land management, and hydropower reform.

According to Evatt, “We support sound land use planning, river and fish conservation and restoration, natural resource management that protects watersheds and wildlife, and sustainable economic development. Most of our members, and all of our directors, live in Amador and Calaveras.”

As an instrumentalist, songwriter and folksinger, McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe. His thirty recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. He has produced over twenty albums of other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works. His books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality.

The concert will take place from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm inside of the Dr. Elliott A. Smart Performing Arts Center at Bret Harte Union High School.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Children 12 and under $15 advance, $20 door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Manzanita Arts Emporium in Angels Camp, online at Brown Paper tickets and at the Foothill Conservancy office in Jackson.

For further information, call 209-223-3508.

