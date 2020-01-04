Update: Helicopter Crash In Mokelumne Hill

Mokelumne Hill — First responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash in the area of Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County.

The incident happened at the Dell’ Orto air landing strip at the end of the 8700 block of Easy Bird Road near Highways 26 and 49. CAL Fire reports that is was the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District Chief Mike Dell’Orto who spotted the chopper falling from the sky and called it in to dispatch. All of the occupants were able to escape from the chopper unharmed before it burst into flames, according to CAL Fire.

Investigators are at the scene actively trying to determine what caused the crash landing. There is no word on the helicopter’s make or model at this time. It is unclear whether agents from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be heading to the strip to investigate as well.

Fire crews quickly put out the blaze. There was major damage to the chopper as a result of the flames and crash landing that left it charred and mangled on the airstrip, according to CAL Fire. The crash landing occurred shortly after noon on Saturday. An update will be provided as soon as more details come into the newsroom.

