Don’t Burn That Wrapping Paper

Sonora, CA — Now that the Christmas presents have been unwrapped, wondering what to do with that mound of wrapping paper – don’t burn it.

Sonora Fire Chief Amiee New reminds it is illegal in California. She notes, “Wrapping papers needs to be disposed of just as you would household garbage. You can’t burn garbage in your fireplace or in a burn barrel; the same thing with wrapping paper.”

Burning anything besides dried kindling or wood in a fireplace is prohibited. The danger of burning colored paper lies in the inks that are used that contain metals that can give off toxic fumes when burned. Paper also burns very quickly, and Chief New warns, “The particles from Christmas wrapping paper are extremely dangerous because they’re very fine. Those embers go up the chimney and can ignite the built-up creosote deposits resulting in a chimney or flue fire.”

Chief New advises that all wrapping paper needs to go where household garbage goes – in the trash bin for collection as it can also not be recycled.