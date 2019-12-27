Feedback Wanted On Active Transportation Plan

Flyer for Active Transportation Plan meeting in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) is working on an action plan related to travel and wants the public’s ideas on how to make transportation safer, more efficient and more enjoyable.

In its effort to develop a Tuolumne County Active Transportation Plan to improve walking, bicycling and public transportation options, TCTC is hosting a community meeting next month. The focus will be on collecting information, identify infrastructure needs and outline future projects.

County transportation staff will kick off the meeting with a presentation about transportation planning, existing conditions and barriers to mobility. Then attendees will break into small groups and interact with the planners.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 9th at the Tuolumne County Main Library, located at 480 Greenley Road in Sonora. It will run from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Questions regarding the meet can be directed to Tyler Summersett (209) 533-5603 or tsummersett@co.tuolumne.ca.us. For more details on the plan, click here.