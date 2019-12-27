CDD Development And Permit Center Will Temporarily Close

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — While most government offices will be closed on New Year’s Day, the Tuolumne County Community Development Department’s fourth-floor services will remain closed over January 2-3.

No one will be available to answer questions or issue permits related to environmental health, land use, building and housing programs. The closure is intended to allow CDD staff time to train and process existing planning permits.

The third floor Public Works Department services, such as Engineering/Roads and Solid Waste, will remain open during that time.

The CDD permit desk will reopen at 8am on Monday, January 6.