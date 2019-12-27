California Solar Mandate On New Homes Takes Effect Next Week

Sonora, CA — New homes constructed in California will be required to have a rooftop solar energy system installed as part of a new law taking effect on January 1st.

There are some exemptions built into the legislation, but most low-rise single-family and multifamily buildings will be included under the new rules. The size of the system will depend on various factors. For example, if you have batteries to store the solar power, the size can be reduced.

The California Building Industry has raised concerns about the new law, noting that it will add between $8,000-$13,500 to the cost of a new home, which will be passed along to the homebuyers. It comes during a time when the state is dealing with a shortage of housing and increasing prices. Meanwhile, the California Energy Commission estimates the average price increase will be $9,500, and the group counters that homeowners will save around $19,000 in energy costs over the course of 30 years.

In order to comply, builders will have the option of purchasing or leasing rooftop solar panels.