Geyser Spotted At Sonora Shopping Center

By Tracey Petersen
Geyser at the Timbehills Shopping Center along Mono Way

Geyser at the Timbehills Shopping Center along Mono Way

Sonora, CA — Motorist and patrons of the Timberhills Shopping Center along Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection got a surprise this afternoon.

A geyser shooting water several hundred feet into the air, as can be viewed in the image box photo, in front of the Schnoogs Cafe & Espresso and across from the construction site of the new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Sonora Police report they have officers keeping onlookers away from the scene. There is no word on whether the water is gushing out of a hydrant or possible broken pipe at this time. Also, a Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crew has been called to investigate the situation. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Mono Way and Greenley Road Intersection

Mono Way and Greenley Road Intersection 37.975667, -120.366842 Be Wok, Mono Way and Greenley Road, Sonora, CA, United States (Directions)

 

  • Geyser at the Timberhills Shopping Center along Mono Way
  • Geyser as seen from Greenely and Mono way intersection.

