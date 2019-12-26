Pedestrian Park At Linoberg Street Taking Shape

Sonora, CA — New amenities are being added to Linoberg Street as part of a one-year experiment to close a stretch of the road so that it can be used as a downtown park.

Over recent days two large pots with a trellis have been installed along the Washington Street side, and there are plans for a second trellis along Stewart Street. In addition, lights are now hanging overhead.

Councilwoman Connie Williams, who is the chair of the Vision Sonora Committee, says, “In the next few weeks you will see more things coming to Linoberg.”

There will soon be a pair of tables (donated by Blue Mountain Minerals), some benches, cans and dog-waste disposal bags. In addition, Jasmine will be grown along the trellises. The committee has received around $13,000 in community donations to get the project to this point.

There is also a longer-term plan to add shade structures, along with a mural on the building along the southside of the street. Noting that the committee is still seeking donations, Williams says, “We have only raised $3,000 for the mural and it is going to take a lot more than that. We are just starting to design and send out our RFP (Request For Proposals) from artists.” She adds that donations can be dropped off at Sonora City Hall.

The city council had long talked about closing Linoberg Street so that it can be used as a pedestrian paseo that can also serve as a spot for special events and occasional concerts. The council is planning to reassess the closure after a year’s time.