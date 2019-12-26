President Trump Attacks Govenor Newsom Over Homelessness

Sacramento, CA — President Donald Trump is calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom regarding homelessness.

Yesterday the President tweeted that Newsom has “done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California and if he can’t fix the problem, the federal government will get involved.” The President Trump’s comments came after Newsom earlier this week voiced support for impeaching him. California has an estimated 129,000 homeless people according to the most recent census report.

What action the President plans to take is not immediately known.