Go Green This Christmas By Recycling The Tannenbaum

Sonora, CA – A real Christmas tree can keep on giving even after the holidays are over.

Mother Lode counties are offering recycling for free in January, but the public can also get in on the act.

Tuolumne County officials offer these services:

Take the tree to the Earth Resource Facility as detailed further below

Take the tree to the Groveland Transfer Station

Call your local franchise hauler to arrange a pickup. This is a limited service and certain conditions apply.

Residents can also take it upon themselves to do the recycling and get some exercise at the same time. Chip the tree at home and use the mulch around the property.

A requirement for recycling trees with the county is to remove all tinsel, decorations or nails remaining on the tree. Below are the drop off locations:

Earth Resource Facility: 14909 Camage Ave, Sonora, Tuesday – Saturday 8:00 am–3:30 pm

Groveland Transfer Station: 10700 Merrell Road, Groveland, Wednesday and Saturday 8:00 am–3:45 pm

Of note, trees that are dropped off at the Earth Resource Facility will be ground into mulch for several uses:

Taken to a co-generation plant to be burned to generate electricity

Used as an additive for compost at a local facility or

Used as a mulch at local farms and ranches or

Offered for sale at the Earth Resource Facility

Take home your mulched tree for landscaping

In Calaveras County, the Integrated Waste Management will be accepting trees from Thursday, December 26 through Wednesday, February 1st at these locations:

Rock Creek Landfill: 12021 Hunt Rd, Farmington (209) 754-6403

Wilseyville Transfer Station: 4598 Blizzard Mine Road, Wilseyville (209) 293-7277

Red Hill Transfer Station: 5314 Red Hill Road, Vallecito CA (209) 736-2144