Tuolumne And Calaveras Continue To Lose Population

CA Population Figures View Photo

Sonora, CA — A new state report shows that California’s population grew by less than one percent last year, and Tuolumne and Calaveras were among the 22 counties that posted a decline.

In 2019 California’s population increased by just over 141,000 residents to 39.96 million (0.35-percent increase).

Tuolumne County’s population declined by 275 to bring the total to 52,568 and Calaveras County fell by 178 to a population of 44,394. Nearby Mariposa County lost 44 residents (Population 17,860), while Amador County gained 77 residents (38,223).

The state report notes, “Most urban coastal counties gained population at a very slow pace during this period, while several coastal counties lost population…Smaller counties in more remote areas of California either lost population or grew very little during this period.”

The fastest-growing counties were Riverside (up 22,740), San Bernardino (18,710) and Sacramento (15,867). Some areas impacted by wildfires in recent years saw the most population decline, Butte (down 10,388), Los Angeles (9,698) and Sonoma (2,019).