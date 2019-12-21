Mother Lode Congressman Accuses House Speaker Of Abuse Of Power

Tom McClintock Speaks At TuCare Natural Resources Summit View Photo

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock (R-Dist.4) spoke out on Friday in criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) after she announced indefinitely delaying transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Referring to that decision as a “whim,” McClintock argued her lack of authority to hold the acts and called her actions “an abuse of power.”

McClintock’s entire statement can be viewed below:

The Speaker of the House has no authority superior to, or independent of, the House of Representatives. The transmittal of official acts of the House is strictly a ministerial function of that office.

If the Speaker can refuse to transmit acts of the House at whim, she creates an entirely unconstitutional veto power over any measure the House enacts.

Ironically, this is both an abuse of her powers and an obstruction of the acts of Congress, exactly what the articles of impeachment falsely charge the President.