Determining Legit Pot Sellers With A Code

Sonora, CA – Pot buyers in California can now use their smartphones to find out if a marijuana dispensary is legit.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control announced a program encouraging licensed cannabis retailers to post QR codes in their store windows. Potential customers can scan the checkerboard code with the camera on their cellphone linking it to the online license bureau.

The goal is to help users determine whether their store is carrying products that are “tracked, tests, and legal.” California has been struggling to deal with illegal pot operations, where consumers can avoid taxes that can approach 50% in some communities.