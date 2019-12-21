Mostly cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Determining Legit Pot Sellers With A Code

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Pot plants bust

Pot plants bust

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Pot buyers in California can now use their smartphones to find out if a marijuana dispensary is legit.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control announced a program encouraging licensed cannabis retailers to post QR codes in their store windows. Potential customers can scan the checkerboard code with the camera on their cellphone linking it to the online license bureau.

The goal is to help users determine whether their store is carrying products that are “tracked, tests, and legal.” California has been struggling to deal with illegal pot operations, where consumers can avoid taxes that can approach 50% in some communities.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     