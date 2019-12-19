Newsom Reacts To Appeals Court Ruling On Healthcare

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A US Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was spearheaded by the State of Texas and 18-other Republican-led states. The three-judge panel agreed 2-1 with an earlier Texas-based US District Judge’s decision. The issue is now expected to go to the US Supreme Court. The coalition hopes that the entire ACA will eventually be deemed unconstitutional.

Governor Gavin Newsom is voicing displeasure with the ruling. He says, “Although the Fifth Circuit decision creates uncertainty for the Affordable Care Act and the millions of Americans who rely on its critical protections, Californians should know that nothing in that decision impacts access to affordable healthcare in our state today. No matter what happens in Washington or Texas, our state will push forward on our efforts to ensure healthcare access for all Californians and protect the Affordable Care Act for the nation. Our fight is not over.”

The Affordable Care Act created a tax penalty for anyone choosing to purchase health insurance.