Caltrans To Open Bidding For Excess Mono Way Parcel

6.5 acre surplus property on Mono Way East Sonora to be auctioned Jan 8 2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Caltrans has some main road frontage property in East Sonora going up for public auction.

The parcel, declared excess by the agency, is located on the south side of Mono Way near the bypass and situated between the two Cavalieri Road accesses.

Plans are to conduct a live oral auction on Jan.8 at Tuolumne County Library in Sonora (480 Greenley road), opening the bidding at a minimum of $39,000. The vacant property, which is flat and mostly rectangular in shape and zoned C-2 commercial, has all utilities available to the site and is being sold in “as is” condition.

According to Tuolumne County zoning code, C-2 is for wholesale and heavy commercial uses and services necessary within the county. According to the county’s General Plan policies, development within these areas must be served with public water, public sewer, paved streets and adequate police and fire protection.

Anyone interested in becoming a qualified bidder has a few hoops to jump. The first is to pay a registration fee of $1,000 via a cashier’s or certified check or money order made out to the California Department of Transportation. Caltrans officials stress that personal checks or cash will not be accepted.

Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. on auction day at the library with bidding beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Other terms and conditions apply. You can click the image box to view a location map. For more details, call Charles McKinney at Caltrans at 209 948-7962.