Update: Crash Results In One Trapped By Live Power Lines Sparking Sonora Outage

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The CHP reports a PG&E crew is on the scene of the collision and the woman trapped inside her vehicle due to not only the sheared power pole landing on her vehicle but also live lines has been freed. An ambulance was called to the scene but there is no word on injuries at this time. Further details on the crash and power outage can be viewed below.

Original post at 6:10 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision that has sparked a power outage in Sonora impacting several hundred PG&E customers.

The CHP reports the crash happened on Tinnin Road near the Wards Ferry Road intersection. A pickup smashing into the pole, shearing it at the base, with the truck ending up in a ditch. The pole ended up coming crashing down onto another vehicle, trapping a female occupant inside. Live power lines are on top of the vehicle as well as running about 600 feet down and across Tinnin Road, according to the CHP. The person inside cannot be removed until a PG&E crew makes it to the accident site. Additionally, an ambulance has been called to the scene.

The outage is impacting 257 customers along both roadways aforementioned and stretching from Uplands Drive to Tuolumne Road. The utility relays that a crew is headed to the site, but no estimated arrival time has been relayed. The company also has posted an 8:45 p.m. power restoration time.