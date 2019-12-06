Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive For Interfaith Already Up Over $114,000

2019 Cash Drive For Interfaith At Clarke Broadcasting Studios View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode community is stepping up in a big way to help those less fortunate in Tuolumne County.

$57,235 in community donations were raised this morning during Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services. The on-air drive was held from 6am-noon on Star 92.7 during the Morning Star Café with Mark and Maryann and on 93.5 KKBN during Yazel in the Morning.

Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen announced that the Council of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria will match all of the donations, bringing the current amount over $114,000. In addition, the tribe will match donations dropped off at the Coat Drive tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am-noon at the Interfaith Social Services Office on Striker Court In Sonora, and those made over the weekend via paypal (click here for more information).

Reflecting on the current total, Mathieson says, “Every year it is just amazing how much this community gives. Especially during the holiday season, everyone is so generous.”

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock was extremely grateful noting that her office sees an estimated 1,800 different people each month coming in to receive food and other services. “The community response is amazing,” she says.

The final total will be known on Monday, but it is currently shaping up to be a record-breaking year.