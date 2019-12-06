Weekend Winter Storm Warning For The Sierra Nevada

A strong winter storm is expected to impact Northern California beginning late Friday and continue through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 4 PM Friday through 7 PM Sunday.

The snow will become heavy over the Sierra on Friday evening and it will continue at times through Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation will range from one to four feet.

Winds could gust as high as fifty mph.

The snow combined with strong winds could significantly reduce visibility. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Mountain travel will be hazardous and is not advised. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, an extra flashlight and warm clothing in your vehicle. Expect lengthy delays.

Snow will decrease Sunday night with dry weather expected on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.