Calaveras Public Works Issues Holiday Street Closure List

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Several temporary road closures are in the works later this week due to various holiday celebrations.

Calaveras County Public Works officials are reminding motorists that on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Main Street in historic downtown Murphys will close for the town’s Winter Open House & Festival of Wines.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Valley Springs Christmas Parade, and related festivities will trigger the temporary shuttering of Daphne and Pine streets to traffic.

Then, on Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m., Mokelumne Hill’s Holiday Open House & Tree Lighting will cause the closure of Main Street between Lafayette and Center streets.