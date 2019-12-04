AAUW Annual Home Tour This Saturday

Church of the 49ers - Columbia View Photo

The annual American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Sonora present the annual Home Tour this Saturday, with four homes to look at in Tuolumne County.

Betsy Hurst-Younger, Sonora Branch AAUW member, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the the Day”.

AAUW California was launched in San Francisco in 1886. The Sonora Branch was chartered in 1961.

According to Hurst-Younger, “We are actively seeking new members and welcome your inquiries. We present programs throughout the year addressing the issues of equity for women as well as social programs. Come join us.”

Each year the Sonora Branch AAUW puts on a home tour to view exceptional homes in Tuolumne County. The tickets sell for $25.00 and there is a opportunity drawing, which is held at Church of the 49ers. There are also refreshments, a tea and a boutique. The proceeds go towards scholarships for local girls.

The tours of three homes this year will run from noon through 4 PM.

Tea, Refreshments, Holiday Boutique, and a Raffle will take place inside of Faith Hall at the Church of the 49ers in Columbia, from noon through 4:30 PM. The Holiday Boutique offers homemade baked goods, crafts and unique holiday items suitable for gift giving−all donated by the members.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, log on to aauwsonora.org

