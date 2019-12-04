Rain
Sierra Nevada Snow Today, Much More This Weekend

By Mark Truppner
A low pressure system moving across central California will give the Sierra Nevada several inches of snow today and into this evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada until 9 PM tonight.

There will be periods of snow today, mostly above the 6,000 to 7,000 foot elevation.

Total snow accumulations will range from three to seven inches.

A strong winter storm is expected to impact Northern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,000 feet, from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations above the 5,500 foot elevation will range from one to three three feet.

The snow, combined with strong winds, could significantly reduce visibility. Mountain travel will be hazardous and is not advised. If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect lengthy delays.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of wet snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

