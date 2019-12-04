Weekend Storm Will Bring More Sierra Snow

Dorrington Snow Accumulation View Photo

A strong winter storm is expected to impact Northern California from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Light snow showers are possible beginning Friday afternoon over the Sierra Nevada, becoming heavy by early Friday evening for elevations over 5500 feet.

The heavy snow will continue through Saturday into early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 5,500 feet, from 4 PM Friday through 1 PM Sunday.

Total snow accumulations over the 5,500 foot elevation, will range from one to three feet.

The snow combined with strong winds could significantly reduce visibility. Mountain travel will be hazardous and is not advised. If travel is

necessary, carry chains and expect lengthy delays.

Tree branches could fall as well.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Click on the weather tab on mymotherlode.com