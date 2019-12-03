SPD Releases Surveillance Video From Candy Vault Burglary

Break in at Candy Vault in Sonora View Photo

View Video

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking help from the public in cracking a burglary case at a downtown business.

A thief broke into the Candy Vault on Washington Street around 2:20am on November 26 and got away with several hundreds of dollars in cash and a Dell laptop computer. Officers arrived after being notified by the alarm company, and officials learned that the front door glass had been shattered.

The PD reports, “The video surveillance from that evening shows the thief committing the act, but unfortunately, no significant facial features can be seen. We do believe, however, that someone may recognize the clothing he is wearing. The thief is believed to be a white or light-skinned male adult, with a medium to stocky build and is estimated to be approximately 5’11” tall. If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141. You can remain anonymous if you so choose.”

Click “View Video” to see the suspect burglarizing the business.