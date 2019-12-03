Calaveras Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzling From Housing Program

Department of Justice View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The US Attorney’s Office reports that a Valley Springs man has pleaded guilty to embezzling public funds belonging to the Keep Your Home California Program.

Court documents note that between May of 2015 and October of 2016, 57-year-old Raymond Cawthorne embezzled over $14,000 from the federally funded program launched in response to the 2008 financial crisis to provide eligible homeowners with temporary mortgage assistance to avoid foreclosure.

Specific details related to the case were not released.

Cawthorne is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd on Feb. 24. Cawthorne faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges came after an investigation was conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, a federal enforcement agency that targets crime at financial institutions and federally funded housing programs.