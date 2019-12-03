Dodge Ridge To Open For 2019-20 Season This Week

Dodge Ridge prepares to open for 2019--20 season View Photos

Sonora, CA – Here is more good news if you are among those hankering for the Mother Lode winter sports resorts to open.

Management officials for Dodge Ridge Ski Area off Highway 108 in Pinecrest say the facility will initiate its 2019/20 ski and ride season this Friday.

They add that the series of Thanksgiving Week winter storms delivered over six feet of snowfall and another one to two feet of snow is expected to arrive in time for opening day. The resort has 12 lifts, 67 runs, and three progression terrain parks. To view photos of staff preparing for the big day, click into the image box slideshow.

Off the Highway 4 corridor in Alpine County above Arnold, Bear Valley Ski Resort, which has snowmaking capacity, held a soft opening the day after Thanksgiving as part of its annual WinterFest and is now open weekends. The resort features ten lifts and over 75 trails.

Badger Pass Ski Area at Yosemite National Park is tentatively planning to be open Dec. 13 through March 29, 2020, conditions permitting. Located at 7082 Glacier Point Road, the facility offers rental equipment, has chairlifts for Alpine skiing, groomed trails for cross-country skiing, a terrain park for snowboarders and skiers, and a family tubing area.